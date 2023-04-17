National Netball Championships continues this afternoon

Two matches will be played this afternoon in the Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines National Netball Championships at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose in Kingstown.

At 5.00 p. m, Total Ten Technologies Netters will meet Maple 2 in Division 3 at 5.00 p. m, and will be followed by the Division 2 match between On Trac X-Ceed 2 and National Properties Netters.

Last Saturday, Blaze Strikers defeated Courage Bakery Success Radio 2 15-14, Hinds and Wilson/Irie Travel Vets beat Courage Bakery Success Radio 1 27-20, and the Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force won from BAGGA United 34-33.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

