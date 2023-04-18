Participants in the Ministry of Tourism’s Content Creators Competition to begin submissions in May

Participants in the Content Creators Competition organised by the Ministry of Tourism are expected to begin making submissions during the month of May.

The Competition is being held as part of a seven-month Social Media Campaign dubbed Our Islands, Our Vibes, which was launched by the Ministry yesterday.

Delivering remarks at the launch, Communications Manager in the Ministry of Tourism Jewelene Charles-Scott outlined the terms and conditions of the competition.

Mrs. Charles-Scott said the competition will see participants sharing their videos with the Ministry of Tourism.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

