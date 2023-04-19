Cleveland Cavaliers defeats New York Knicks

Darius Garland says showing a more “aggressive” side to his game was the key to his inspirational display in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ Game 2 victory against the New York Knicks.

After making a limited impact in Saturday’s Game 1 defeat, Garland was far more involved in last night’s contest.

The 2022 NBA All-Star posted a game-high 32 points on eight-of-17 shooting, draining six-of-10 from long range, and he also chipped in seven assists in a masterful offensive showing.

Asked about the key to his improved performance in his team’s 107-90 triumph to level the series, Garland said: “Everybody in the building told me to go be aggressive.

Garland averaged 21.6 points during the regular season, with that tally bettered only by Donovan Mitchell (28.3) among Cleveland Cavaliers’ players.

Mitchell, who added 17 and a career playoff-high 13 assists, praised the showing of Garland.

Garland became the third player in Cleveland Cavaliers history, after LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, to score 26 points or more in a half.

