Owia United and Walvaro played to a 1-1 draw in the CARIB Biabou Football League at the Biabou Playing Field yesterday afternoon.

Dorian Dallaway scored the goal for Walvaro. Donelson Nero converted Owia United’s goal.

Today’s match will be between Top Strikers and Brotherhood and is scheduled to kick off at 4.30 p. m at the Biabou Playing Field.

