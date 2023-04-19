VPL Fixtures- Wednesday April 19th 2023

Salt Pond Breakers and La Soufriere Hikers won yesterday’s matches of the Dream 11 VINCY Premier League Ten/10 Cricket at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex here in St Vincent and the Grenadines.

In the day’s first match at 12.00 noon, Salt Pond Breakers defeated Dark View Explorers by 10 wickets.

The scores: Dark View Explorers 112-5 off 10 overs, Salt Pond Breakers 118 for no wicket off 8.3 overs.

La Soufriere Hikers gained a 20-run win over Fort Charlotte Strikers in yesterday’s second match at 2.30 p. m.

The scores: La Soufriere Hikers 105-6 over 10 overs, Fort Charlotte Strikers 85-8 off 10 overs.

Three matches are scheduled for today. At 9.30 a. m, Botanical Gardens Rangers will oppose Salt Pond Breakers. At 12.00 noon, Grenadines Divers will meet Fort Charlotte Strikers, and at 2.30 p. m, La Soufriere Hikers will play against Dark View Explorers. That match will be broadcast live on NBC Radio.

The matches will be played at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

