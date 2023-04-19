Vincentians encouraged to protect the nation’s children from child abuse

Vincentians are urged to protect the nation’s children as child abuse can negatively impact children’s psyche.

This was the remark of Child Protection Case Worker in the Ministry of National Mobilization and Social Development Camille Mc Intosh.

She said on NBC Radio Talk yuh Talk Programme on Tuesday that verbal abuse usually have lasting impact on the children.

McIntosh also condemned physical abuse noting that there is a distinction between punishment and discipline. She is also calling on the public to report all forms of abuse of the nation’s children.

The Ministry is hosting activities to mark Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month with the theme; You have the power to create a better future for us the Children- Treat us well.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

