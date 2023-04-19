NBC’s Covid-19 Update – Wednesday April 19th 2023

The Ministry of Health Wellness and the Environment says there are now two active COVID-19 cases in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

In its latest update, the Ministry says two new positive Antigen cases were recorded over the reporting period.

No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 124 people have died from COVID related illnesses.

A total of 9,604 cases of COVID-19 and 9,478 recoveries have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to date. The total number of tests done amount to 113-thousand 987.

Health Officials say 73,443 COVID-19 vaccines have so far been administered locally. 37,532 persons have received their first dose; 31,632 have received their second dose and 4,279 persons have received boosters.

