Local livestock farmers receive support from the Ministry of Agriculture during the dry season

The Ministry of Agriculture is providing support to local livestock Farmers who are being affected by the conditions associated with the current intense Dry Season.

Word of this came from Minister of Agriculture Saboto Caesar, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

Minister Caesar said Farmers are experiencing extremely dry conditions, which are may persist for the next month or so.

Minister Caesar said the Ministry of Agriculture is also providing water tanks to Farmers to alleviate the situation.

