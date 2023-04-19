CARICOM Regional Symposium on Violence comes to an end

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has said that the vast majority of serious crimes are committed by young males who come from broken homes.

The Prime Minister raised the issue on Monday at the CARICOM Regional Symposium on Violence as a Public Health Issue, which wrapped up in Trinidad yesterday.

He pointed out that the death penalty should be carried out so as to deter persons from committing murders.

The discussion involved other CARICOM Leaders at the two-day Regional Symposium on Violence as a Public Health Issue – the Crime Challenge.

