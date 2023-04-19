Mexican Special Envoy Dr. Beatriz Guiltierez Muller visits SVG

The relationship between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Mexico was further strengthened today with the visit of the wife of the President of Mexico to the country.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines welcomed Dr. Beatriz Guittierez Muller today on a one-day high level visit to the state.

Dr. Guittierez Muller arrived at the Argyle International Airport at about eleven this morning and was greeted by Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Keisal Peters, other members of cabinet and other government officials.

As part of her first visit to the state, the President’s wife will attend a ceremony for the Handing over of Equipment to the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines from the Government of Mexico.

The ceremony will be held at the National Public Library in Kingstown at two this afternoon.

There will also be a Cocktail Reception on the occasion of a high level visit by the Wife of the President of Mexico –Dr. Beatriz Guittierez Muller at the La Vue Hotel at 6:30 this evening.

NBC Radio will provide live coverage of all the proceedings today.

Mexico and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines established diplomatic relations on July 31, 1990.

