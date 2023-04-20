The Headley Weekes Tri-Series commences

A century from Captain, Joshua da Silva spared Headley XI blushes against the West Indies Academy on yesterday’s opening day of the Headley Weekes Tri-Series at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Antigua and Barbuda.

Having been restricted to 257-9, Headley XI have struck back to have West Indies Academy at 49-2 at the close of play.

Da Silva’s unbeaten 136, rescued his team from a precarious 59-5 after Johan Layne had ripped through the top order on his way to a five-wicket haul. He dismissed Kieran Powell for a duck, Darren Bravo for five, Kavem Hodge for 10 and Tevyn Walcott for 15.

Headley XI’s problems were compounded when Sheyne Moseley retired hurt for nine.

Da Silva and Akeem Jordan managed to stem the slide with a sixth-wicket partnership of 105. Jordan made 54 that included eight fours, before he became Layne’s fifth victim as Headley XI recovered to 164-6.

Da Silva and Anderson Phillip added 38 for the seventh wicket before Phillip lost his wicket to Kirk McKenzie for 16. Da Silva and Chaim Holder then added 22 runs.

Da Silva then scored all 35 runs in a ninth-wicket partnership with Marquino Mindley, who was eventually dismissed by Ashmead Nedd for 0 as the innings closed at 257-9.

Layne took his first first-class five-for, finishing with 5-43. Bishop took 2-98.

When play resumes this morning, Kirk McKenzie will continue from his overnight 31, and Kevlon Anderson from his 12 not out. They are staging a recovery after Jordan dismissed Keegan Simmonds and Teddy Bishop for ducks in his opening over.

Jordan’s two wickets have come at a cost of 15 runs from the five overs he bowled before the close of play.

The scores after yesterday’s first day’s play, Headley XI 257-9 innings closed, the West Indies Academy 49-2.

