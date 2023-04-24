SVG Represented at the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of CARICOM Ministers  of Foreign Affairs and India

St. Vincent and the Grenadines was among countries in the region represented at the Fourth Ministerial Meeting of Caricom Ministers of Foreign Affairs and India, held in Guyana last week.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Keisal Peters attended the meeting, which was held at the Caricom Secretariat in Georgetown, Guyana, last Friday 21 April.

Speaking on radio on Sunday, Minister Peters disclosed that her presentation at the Meeting focused on the issue of Higher Education.

Minister Peters said she used the opportunity to discuss the priority areas of Higher Education for St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

