Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that a bathy-metric study has been completed of the area in Argyle where dredging is proposed to be carried out by the AECON construction company.

The company has been seeking to secure the material for construction of the modern port in Kingstown.

Speaking during a News Conference last week, the Prime Minister said steps are now being taken to finalise the agreement between AECON and the Government.

