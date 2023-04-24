Vincy Mas partners with Caribbean Airlines

The Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) said work is continuing with Airlines to enhance air access to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the Vincy Mas Festival.

This assurance came from Chairman of the CDC, Ricardo Adams during a News Conference this morning.

Mr. Adams said the CDC is continuing to work behind the scenes with a number of Airlines and it is now official that Vincy Mas has partnered with Caribbean Airlines (CAL).

He said this will go a long way towards enhancing the Vincy Mas product to encourage more persons to come for the Festival.

