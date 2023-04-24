Prime Minister Gonsalves scheduled to attend meeting in Colombia tomorrow

Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves will attend a meeting in Columbia tomorrow where governments from around the world will meet to discuss the tensions between the United States of America and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

Speaking on the API’s Marning SVG Programme this morning, Dr. Gonsalves outlined his reasons for attending the meeting.

Dr. Gonsalves pointed out that neither the Government nor the Opposition of Venezuela will be in attendance at the meeting. He said this is to ensure objectivity on the matter.

Prime Minister Mia Motley of the Republic of Barbados is the other CARICOM leader, who will join Dr. Gonsalves at the meeting in Columbia.

