WINLOTT Windward Islands Boys Under-19 50-Overs Cricket averages

St Lucia’s Under-19 batsman, Bolton Sayers has topped the batting of the WINLOTT Windward Islands Boys Under-19 50-Overs Cricket Championship which ended in St Lucia last week.

Sayers totaled 177 runs from 4 matches. He was not out twice, had a highest score of 71, achieved an average of 88.50 with a strike rate of 54.80.

Vincentian, Reshawn Lewis was second. He reached 171 runs from 3 matches in one of which he was not out. His highest score was 137 not out. Lewis averaged 85.50 and had a strike rate of 154.05.

Jerel Jeremiah of Grenada was third with total runs of 153 from 4 matches with 1 not out, a highest score of 72 for an average of 51 and a strike rate of 76.50.

