St Kitts and Nevis will host the 2023 CONCACAF Caribbean Shield for the first time from 3rd to 13th August.

Formerly known as the Caribbean Club Shield, the CONCACAF Caribbean Shield is an annual Caribbean Championship for clubs from countries that are members of the Caribbean Football Union (CFU).

It is a second-tier competition to the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, and was introduced in 2018 for clubs which worked towards professional standards.

Up to 2022, the winner of the CONCACAF Caribbean Shield, as long as it fulfilled the licensing criteria, played against the fourth-placed team of the Caribbean Club Championship for the place in the CONCACAF League. As of this year, the winner will qualify for the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup.

Previous hosts of Championship have been the Dominican Republic (2018), Curacao (2019, 2020*, 2021*) and Puerto Rico (2022).

The 2020 and 2021 tournaments were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

