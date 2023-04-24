NBA Results

Defending champions, Golden State Warriors held off a fourth-quarter comeback from Sacramento Kings to win a thriller in the NBA play-offs last night.

The third-seeded Sacramento Kings trailed 102-92 after three quarters, but were handed momentum by a Stephen Curry error.

Leading by five, with 45 seconds left, Curry called a timeout with none left, and had to hand over possession.

Sacramento Kings reduced the score to 126-125 but Harrison Barnes missed a buzzer-beating three-pointer chance to win it.

That allowed the sixth-seeded Golden State Warriors to tie the series at 2-2.

Two-time NBA most valuable player Curry ended the game with 32 points while De’Aaron Fox top-scored for Sacramento Kings with 37.

Game five is in Sacramento on Wednesday evening.

Jalen Brunson scored 29 points as New York Knicks beat Cleveland Cavaliers 102-93 at Madison Square Garden to open up a 3-1 series lead.

New York Knicks are now only one win away from advancing past the first round of the Eastern Conference play-offs for the first time since 2013.

Brunson was among four New York Knicks players to score double figures along with RH Barrett (26 points), Josh Hart (19) and Mitchell Robinson, who had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

Game five is in Cleveland on Wednesday, with the series winner facing either Milwaukee Bucks or Miami Heat.

Denver Nuggets missed the chance to book their place in the Western Conference semi-finals when they were beaten 114-108 by Minnesota Timberwolves in overtime.

Nikola Jokic scored 43 points, made 11 rebounds and registered six assists for Denver Nuggets, who produced a 12-0 run at the end of regulation time to level the score at 96-96.

Minnesota Timberwolves, whose Anthony Edwards scored 34 points, was topscorer after overtime to reduce their deficit to 3-1 in the play-off series.

Boston Celtics beat Atlanta Hawks 129-121 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round play-off series.

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 31 points for Boston Celtics, with Tatum also having seven rebounds, four assists and three blocked shots.

Atlanta Hawks reduced the deficit to five points with three minutes and 36 seconds to play, but Boston Celtics scored the next seven points on the way to securing victory.

