 Botanical Gardens Rangers is the Dream 11 VINCY Premier League 5 Ten/10 Champions

Botanical Gardens Rangers took the Dream 11 VINCY Premier League 5 Ten/10 Title yesterday with an 8-wicket victory over Fort Charlotte Strikers in the Final of the Championship at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex.

Under overcast skies, Fort Charlotte Strikers, who won the toss and batted first were restricted to 95-5 off their 10. Hiram Shallow top-scored with 26.

The wickets for Botanical Gardens Rangers were shared between Roneil Jeffrey (2-15), Kenneth Dember (1-12), Ravendra Persaud (1-25) and Keron Cottoy (1-13).

Botanical Gardens Rangers took 7.4 overs to overtake their target as they replied with 96-2. Roshon Primus led their scoring with 28 not out. He and Persaud (19 not out) were together when the winning run was scored.

The final scores: Fort Charlotte Strikers 95-5 off 10 overs, Botanical Gardens Rangers 96-2 off 7.4 overs.

In the earlier match, the Best of the Rest defeated the St Vincent and the Grenadines Cricket Association President’s XI by 19 runs.

The highlight of the match was the batting of former West Indies batsman, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Romel Currency.

Chanderpaul made 38 off 19 balls with 6 fours and a six. It was a classy innings with strokes around the wicket, and it emphasised the saying “class is permanent, form is temporary”. Romel Currency hit 35 runs off 25 balls with 2 sixes and 4 fours. He also played with ease and confidence in an innings filled with elegant stroke play.

The final scores: The Best of the Rest 112-5 off 10 overs, the President’s XI 93-5 off 10 overs.

The large crowd which included Prime Minister, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, packed Sir Phillip Veira, Frank Thomas and Michael Findlay Pavilions, the President’s Suite, and the Building and Loan/National Lotteries Authority Box.

