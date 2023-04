The Buildings ,Roads and General Services Authority (BRAGSA) has begun the assessment of schools in preparation for the 2023 Schools Rehabilitation Programme.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Transport and Works Montgomery Daniel.

Minister Daniel, who was speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Programme this morning said the Schools Rehabilitation Programme is expected to commence shortly after the closure of school for the July/August break.

