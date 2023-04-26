National Lotteries Authority continues to support sports and culture

General Manager of The National Lotteries Authority (NLA), McGregor Sealy said the NLA continues to live up to its mandate of supporting sports and culture in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He made this statement while speaking at the reopening of the Refurbished Chili Hard Court in Georgetown yesterday.

Mr. Sealy said the NLA was able to construct sporting facilities in every constituency in St Vincent and the Grenadines with profits made from its lottery games.

Mr. Sealy spoke about the cost of the project and some of upgraded features at the facility.

