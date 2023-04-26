CDC open to suggestions for enhancing Vincy Mas

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation CDC Ricardo Adams says the CDC welcomes ideas aimed at improving this country’s premier festival- Vincy Mas.

Mr. Adams made the statement while speaking at a press briefing on Monday where he said persons who have great ideas are encouraged to share with the CDC.

The CDC chair further stated that the organization will not have all the knowledge required to improve the festivities and is encouraging persons to use the right approach to share their ideas.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

