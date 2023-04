One year and eight months after obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude from Monroe College, Saint Lucia Campus, Police Constable 933, Elroy Quammie, now holds a Master’s of Science Degree in Forensic Psychology from the same academic institution.

PC Quammie is the second Vincentian to obtain a master’s degree in his field.

Ashecia Sam tells us more in today’s Special Report.

