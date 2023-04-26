Romanian and Norwegian Ambassadors present Letters of Credence to The Governor General

Her Excellency Ms. Theodora Magdalena Mircea, Ambassador of Romania, presented Letters of Credence to H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at Government House on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Ambassador Mircea also met with Dr. The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves; Prime Minister, Hon. Godwin Friday; Leader of the Opposition as well as other high-level officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour and the Ministry of Education and National Reconciliation on Friday.

The Governments of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Romania established diplomatic ties on May 22nd, 2003 and have enjoyed a cordial relationship over the years.

Meanwhile, Her Excellency Beate Stirø, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, also presented Letters of Credence to H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at Government House on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Ambassador Stirø also met with the Prime Minister, Leader of the Opposition as well as other high-level officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour on Friday.

The Governments of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and The Kingdom of Norway established diplomatic ties on February 19, 1993 and have enjoyed fruitful relations over the years.

