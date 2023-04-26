Lions Club Kingstown observes Earth Day 2023

The Lions Club Kingstown SVG said it continues to work with the nation’s youths to address environmental Protection and Food Production.

This comes as the organization was involved in a number of projects over the weekend in observance of Earth Day 2023.

Lion Andrea James told NBC News their first project was for the dissemination of a variety of seedlings to the Agricultural Science programme at the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College Division of Technical and Vocational Education.

Lion Andrea James said their second project which also took place last Friday saw them handing over a quantity of fruit trees to the Agriculture Program at the Bishop’s College Kingstown.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

