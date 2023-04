As the dry season continues, persons are being encouraged to desist from the dangerous practice of lighting bush fires.

The appeal came from Officer in Charge of the Fire Department, Superintendent of Police Joel James while speaking on the Police on the Beat Programme on Monday night.

The Fire Chief says his department has responded to a number of bush fires during this dry season.

He was discussing the topic The Cause and Effects of Fires: Control and Prevention Mechanisms.

