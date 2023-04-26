Another beneficiary of the Medical Fund endorses the Love Boogie charity dance

Beneficiaries of the National Broadcasting Corporation’s Medical Fund continue to express gratitude to the Corporation for assistance in accessing medical aid.

The National Broadcasting Corporation raises funds to replenish its Medical Fund through the hosting of its annual Love Boogie Charity Dance.

Monica Prescod said she is thankful to NBC for the assistance given to her to access medical attention in Trinidad and Tobago.

She is encouraging Vincentians to support the Love Boogie Charity event to be hosted by the Corporation on Saturday April 29th at the Cruise Ship Terminal, to ensure that more persons can receive assistance from the Medical Fund.

Meanwhile, People across the country have been expressing positive sentiments about NBC Radio’s annual Love Boogie Charity Dance.

NBC News conducted a Vox Pop and this is what some people had to say.

