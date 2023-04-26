CED invites female business leaders in SVG to participate in the WEE project

The Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) is appealing to Women-led businesses across St. Vincent and the Grenadines, to join the ‘Economically Empowered Women for Equitable and Resilient Societies’ Women Economic Empowerment (WEE) Project.

The invitation is being extended by the Organization of American States (OAS) through its Executive Secretariat for Integral Development (SEDI), in collaboration with the government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines through the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED).

Training and Education Co-ordinator at the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED), Keisha Phillips outlined the mandate of the project.

Miss Phillips said this is another opportunity for the further development of businesses operated by women and she is encouraging female entrepreneurs to be a part of this project.

The CED is urging women entrepreneurs to take advantage of this opportunity and register before the deadline this Thursday April 27th, 2023.

