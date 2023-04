The Bank of St Vincent and the Grenadines National Netball Championships will continue this afternoon at the National Netball Centre at New Montrose.

There will be a match in the second round of the VITA Malt Men’s Division between MACA Cruchers and Mitres Elite at 6.00 p. m, before that, at 5.00 p. m, Blaze Strikers will play against X-CEED Sports Club in Division 4.

