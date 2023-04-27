NBA Results

Miami Heat will meet New York Knicks in the Eastern Conference semi-finals after both teams progressed from the first round of the play-offs.

Miami Heat clinched a 128-126 overtime win in game five to knock out the top-seeded, Milwaukee Bucks.

New York Knicks eliminated Cleveland Cavaliers with victory on Wednesday.

Golden State Warriors are one win from the West semi-finals, while the Memphis Grizzlies stayed alive in their series with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler, who had a record 56-point in game four, forced overtime by scoring with less than a second remaining in game five, and finished with 42 points.

The eighth-seeded Miami Heat overcame a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter, while two-time Most Valuable Player, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jalen Brunson scored 23 points as the fifth-seeded, New York Knicks beat Cleveland Cavaliers 106-95 to make it through the opening round of the play-offs for the first time since 2013.

Donovan Mitchell scored a game-high 28 points for Cleveland Cavaliers, who were held to fewer than 100 points for the fourth time in the series.

Denver Nuggets and Phoenix Suns have already sealed their spots in the Western Conference semi-finals, and Golden State Warriors are on the brink of joining them after the defending champions won 123-116 at Sacramento Kings.

Stephen Curry scored 31 points and dished out eight assists as Golden State Warriors became the first team to win a road game in the best-of-seven series, taking a 3-2 lead.

Desmond Bane recorded 33 points, 10 rebounds and five assists as second-seeded, Memphis Grizzlies won 116-99 at home to Los Angeles Lakers.

Ja Morant added 31 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as Memphis Grizzlies cut Los Angeles Lakers’ lead to 3-2.

Anthony Davis scored 31 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the seventh-seeded, Los Angeles Lakers, who can clinch the series in Los Angeles tomorrow.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print

