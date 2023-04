St Vincent and the Grenadines defeated Dominica 25-15, 25-22, 26-24 in their penultimate match of the ALBA Games Volleyball Championship.

Previously St Vincent and the Grenadines were defeated 3-0 by Venezuela, and also 3-0 by Cuba.

The Vincentian Volleyballers play their final match today against Nicaragua at 10.00 a. m Eastern Caribbean Time.

Share This Article: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Tumblr

Print