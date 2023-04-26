VPL 5.0 Awards

Botanical Gardens’ all-rounder, Roshon Primus was voted the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of this year’s Dream 11 Ten/10 Cricket Championship which ended at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex last Sunday.

A middle-order, batsman and medium pacer, he scored 231 runs, finished with an average of 38, and topped the bowling averages by taking 13 wickets at an average of 12 runs a wicket and an economy rate of 10.17.

Primus also copped the Sandals Orange Cap for taking 13 wickets, the most in the Tournament.

The Sandals Aqua Cap for the Most Runs in the Tournament went to Chadwick Walton of Grenadines Divers who scored 339 runs.

Salt Pond Breakers’ left-arm, fast bowler, Delorn Johnson achieved the highest batting strike rate of 237 and won the Play 4 Ball Blazer Highest Batting Strike Rate Award.

Shaman Hooper, the middle order batsman, and off-spinner for Dark View Explorers was named the 3D Mr. Economy after acquiring an economy rate of 7.11 runs per over in the Championship.

Andre Fletcher who opened the batting for Botanical Gardens Rangers, hit the most sixes in the Tournament, to win the Hairoun Maximizer Most Sixes.

The Vita Malt Bucket Hands Most Catches Award went to Bennitton Stapleton who took 10 catches.

And Grenadines Divers’ Asif Hooper was adjudged to have taken the best catch in the Tournament for which he was awarded the Island Sipz Golden Grab Best Catch.

Six teams, named after tourism and historical land marks in St Vincent and the Grenadines took part in the 2023 Dream 11 VINCY Premier League 5 Ten/10 Cricket Tournament held at the Arnos Vale Sports Complex from the 10th to the 23rd of this month.

Botanical Gardens Rangers emerged Champions by beating Fort Charlotte Strikers by 8 wickets in last Sunday’s Final.

