MRS ISOLA THERESA ELSIE OLLIVIERRE better known as SENA formerly of Page Farm, Bequia and Frenches died in the USA on Thursday April 20th at the age of 78. The funeral takes place on Sunday April 30th at the Caribe Funeral Chapel, USA. Burial takes place on Monday May 1st at the Canarsie Cemetery, USA.

