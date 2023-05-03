Cuba and SVG strengthens partnership in Tourism and Hospitality

St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Cuba are taking steps to strengthen co-operation, in the area of Tourism and Hospitality.

This follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable and Culture of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Cuba.

The agreement was signed on Monday May 1st, 2023 in Havana, Cuba.

Minister of Tourism of Cuba, Juan Carlos Garcia Granda hosted a bilateral meeting with the Vincentian delegation led by Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Carlos James.

Minister James expressed his appreciation for the continued solidarity shared between the government and people of Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

He said the agreement will strengthen co-operation in technical areas between both countries and enhance the broad framework of collaboration among countries of the South

He also noted that both countries can capitalise on the unique features of their destinations and jointly promote a sustainable tourism package, as they seek to expand their source markets.

The MOU aims to facilitate co-operation through joint actions, exchange of experiences and technical co-operation. According to the MOU, these areas of common interest include but not limited to product development, promotion and marketing of products, familiarisation tours and enhancement of various types of tourism inclusive of Agro Tourism, Eco-Tourism, Cultural and Heritage Tourism and Festival Tourism.

Additionally, the partnership provides opportunities for internship exchange programmes which target students and industry stakeholders. The exchange programmes will include training in areas of hospitality services, tourism, gastronomy, language and the arts.

Cuba’s Tourism Minister, Juan Carlos Garcia Granda said the relations between Cuba and St. Vincent and the Grenadines are strong. He added that the MOU will foster greater collaboration and support for an integrated Caribbean tourism product.

The Ministers of Tourism signed the MOU in the presence of H. E Ellsworth I. E John, SVG Ambassador to the Republic of Cuba and other senior officials from both Ministries of Tourism.

Photo by: API

