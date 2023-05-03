WPP is currently providing training in Neonatal Care to local health professionals

The World Pediatric Project (WPP) is currently holding a one-week training program with local health professionals focusing on best care practices in Neonatal Care for babies.

SVG Program Director for the WPP, Sigmund Wiggins told NBC News the training which commenced on Tuesday of this week has been very successful thus far.

He said the visiting WPP Team has been holding very productive and interactive sessions with the local nurses and doctors.

Meanwhile Vincentian Doctor Jozelle Doyle who is a member of the visiting WPP Team outlined some of the areas the training sessions have been covering thus far.

