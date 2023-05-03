CDC open to working closer with local private promoters

Chairman of the Carnival Development Corporation, CDC, Ricardo Adam says the CDC is willing to have a closer working relationship with local Event Promoters to further enhance the Vincy Mas product.

Speaking at a News Conference last week, Mr. Adams said the CDC has no interest in fighting with Promoters, because the events organized by private promoters do enhance the Vincy Mas Festival.

Mr. Adams said the CDC cannot host all of the events to make Vincy Mas a success, and it is important that the CDC and Private Promoters work together to sell Vincy Mas.

