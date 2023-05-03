Inland Revenue issues warning to Vincentians about fraudulent email being circulated

The Inland Revenue Department is warning the public about a fraudulent email that is purportedly from the Department’s Financial Comptroller.

The email tells taxpayers that they are eligible for a tax refund with a link to a website that allows taxpayers to view their refund.

The Inland Revenue Department is advising that there is no Office of the Financial Comptroller at the Department and no employee by the name of Winston Pompey. The Comptroller of Inland Revenue is Kelvin Pompey.

The Department is also not associated with the url www.svg-ird.org nor the [email protected]g email address.

The Department is advising anyone who receives this email, not to respond or click on any of the links in the message. Persons should delete the email and not provide any personal information.

The Inland Revenue Department is encouraging the public to remain vigilant against these scams and protect themselves from fraud.

