NBC’s Special Report – Wednesday May 3rd 2023

The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment says it is continuing to work to enhance the delivery of Healthcare services to Vincentians.

This follows the recent completion of a surgical procedure, known as a Cervical Discectomy and Stabilization, at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital.

The trailblazing neurosurgery, one of the most complex ever performed in St Vincent and the Grenadines, was successfully completed on March 11th this year.

The Ministry of Health said this complex surgery further illustrates its thrust to upgrade the delivery of health services across the country.

