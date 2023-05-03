NBC expresses gratitude to all those who contributed to Love Boogie 2023

The National Broadcasting Corporation (NBC RADIO) is thanking everyone who played an integral role in making the 2023 edition of the Love Boogie Charity Dance a success.

The event is held each year to raise funds to replenish the Corporation’s Medical Fund, to assist persons seeking medical attention overseas and this year’s edition was held on Saturday night at the Cruise Ship Terminal.

NBC’S General Manager, Dionne John thanked members of the public for their support and she also thanked the Deejays who played for the event at no cost.

Miss John also thanked members of Staff at NBC Radio for their hard work in ensuring the success of this year’s Love Boogie Charity Dance.

She encouraged members of the public who may still wish to make a donation to the medical fund to make their donations to the account at the Bank of SVG.

Senior Announcer Operator at the National Broadcasting Corporation and One of the producers of the Love Boogie Charity Dance, Johnny P Straker said they continue to receive positive feedback in relation to Saturday’s event.

Mr. Straker said the Corporation welcomes the feedback from members of the public who attended the event as it begins preparation for Love Boogie 2024.

Mr. Straker also commended all of the prize winners for this year’s event.

