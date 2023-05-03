Kingstown Port Modernisation Project progressing well

The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is making steady progress with the implementation of the Kingstown Port Modernisation Project.

Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Works, Montgomery Daniel provided an update on the project, during NBC’s Face to Face programme this morning.

The Acting Prime Minister said today marks one year since the Government signed a three-year contract for over 170-million U.S.-dollars with the AECON construction company, to carry out work on the project.

He disclosed that significant work has already been completed.

Minister Daniel said substantial progress is also being made in relation to design work on the project.

The Kingstown Port Modernisation Project is expected to be completed by 2025.

Photo by: Marlon Bobb

