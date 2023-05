Plans are being advanced for the hosting of the Hairouna Film Festival, which is slated to take place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines from May 5th -13th.

Festival Director Aiko Roudette provided an overview of the Festival, during NBC’s Face to Face program this morning.

Ms. Roudette spoke of the importance of producing film which reflects the culture of the people of the Caribbean region.

