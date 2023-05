MRS CANDICE HEATHER DENISE RYAN-RICHARDS of Anguilla formerly of Stubbs died on Thursday April 6th at the age of 57. She was a Clinic Aide for the Health Authority in Anguilla and a Nursing Assistant at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital in St. Vincent. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 6th at the Church of God of Holiness in the Valley, Anguilla. The body lies at the church from 10:00 am. The service begins at 11:00 am. Burial will be at the Sandy Ground Cemetery, Anguilla.

