A range of activities will be hosted by the Ministry of Education during the month of May, to commemorate Child’s Month in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Child’s month is being observed with the theme We C.A.R.E; Embrace the Vision! Empower the Nation.

In an address to mark the start of the Month, Minister of Education, Curtis King highlighted the importance of caring for the nation’s children so that they too can care for others.

