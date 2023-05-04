IPL match results

Liam Livingstone’s 82 not out off 42 balls with 7 fours and 4 sixes was in vain as Mumbai Indians chased 215 to overhaul Punjab Kings’ 214-3 and win by six wickets in the Indian Premier League (IPL) yesterday in Mohali. He hit fast bowler, Jofra Archer for three consecutive sixes.

Ishan Kishan hit 75 and Suryakumar Yadav 66 as Mumbai Indians raced home with seven balls to spare.

They needed 45 from 30 balls when Suryakumar was caught off Nathan Ellis, and Kishan was taken at deep fine leg to start the next over, but Tim David made 19 not out and Tilak Varma an unbeaten 26.

The final scores: Punjab Kings 213-3 off 20 overs, Mumbai Indians 216-4 off 18.5 overs.

Earlier yesterday, the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings was rained out. Lucknow Super Giants reached 125-7 off 19.2 overs before the rain.

