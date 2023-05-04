Vincy Mas officially launches this Saturday

The launch of Vincy mas 2023 will follow a different format this year compared to previous years.

That is according to Marketing and Development Officer of the Carnival Development Corporation CDC Esworth Roberts while speaking on NBC Radio last evening.

Mr. Roberts said the launch of Vincy mas is set to take place at the Victoria Park on Saturday May 6th from 10am -6pm.

Mr. Roberts said the annual whistle stops from both the windward and leeward sides of the island will also be taking place this weekend.

A number of activities are also set to take place on Saturday night as part of activities to launch Vincy Mas 2023.

