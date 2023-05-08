Acting Port Project Manager provides progress update on new Kingstown Port

Continued progress is being made on the Port Modernization Project in Capital City, Kingstown.

Acting Project Manager, Lenski Douglas provided an update on the construction of the new Kingstown Port on Radio yesterday.

He said the initial phase of some aspects of the project has been completed.

Mr. Douglas said the operationalization of the sewer line paves the way for the commencement of the reclamation work.

Acting Project Manager for the Kingstown Port Modernization Project, Lenski Douglas.

Friday May 3rd, marked one year since the Government signed the construction contract for the Port Modernization Project.

Photo by Lance Neverson

