CBA working to restore Mardi Gras to the status it once held

The Carnival Bands Association (CBA), is said to be working with the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC) to restore the Mardi Gras event to the status it enjoyed in the past.

That’s according to Chairman of the CBA, Hugh Raguette, who was speaking during a News Conference hosted by the Carnival Development Corporation (CDC).

Mr. Raguette said one of the requests they have made of the CDC is to have the highest prize for Carnival competitions awarded to the winner of the Band of the year competition.

