MRS YVONNE SYLVIE RHENEAU of Sandy Bay, Frenches and Cane Hall died on Wednesday 26th April at the age of 70. The funeral takes place on Thursday 18th May at the St. Georges Cathedral, Kingstown. The body lies at the church from 10:00 a.m. The service begins at 11:00. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

