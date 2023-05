MS SHANIKA TAMIKA THOMAS better known as TA-MEKA of Kingstown and Overland died in Anguilla on Saturday March 11th at the age of 35. The funeral takes place on Saturday May 13th at the Cathedral of the Assumption (Roman Catholic Church). The body lies at the church from 9:30 am. The service begins at 10:00 am. Burial will be at the Kingstown Cemetery.

