Temporary Bailey bridges at Overland and Noel officially open

The temporary Bailey Bridges at Overland and Noel were officially opened today a ceremony at the Overland Bridge.

The Bridges were constructed under the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project (VEEP), with funding from the World Bank and the European Union.

Project Engineer for the Volcanic Eruption Emergency Project, Nerissa Fergus provided an overview of the project

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves thanked all who were involved in the construction of the temporary Bridges.

